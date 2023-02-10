Who are the Institutional Holders in O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY)?

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) is -3.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $562.90 and a high of $870.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORLY stock was last observed hovering at around $787.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 29.64% off its average median price target of $905.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.21% off the consensus price target high of $975.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -0.25% lower than the price target low of $815.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $817.00, the stock is 2.08% and -0.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 3.76% at the moment leaves the stock 12.02% off its SMA200. ORLY registered 28.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.50%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.98%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) has around 68679 employees, a market worth around $51.82B and $14.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.94 and Fwd P/E is 22.04. Profit margin for the company is 15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.14% and -6.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (61.20%).

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.29M, and float is at 61.84M with Short Float at 1.29%.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TARRANT JASON LEE, the company’s SVP OF WESTERN STORE OPS/SALES. SEC filings show that TARRANT JASON LEE sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $856.81 per share for a total of $1.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1351.0 shares.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Groves Jeffrey Lynn (SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $848.00 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 225.0 shares of the ORLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, ANDREWS JONATHAN WYATT (SVP OF HR & TRAINING) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $850.49 for $2.13 million. The insider now directly holds 602 shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY).

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AutoZone Inc. (AZO) that is trading 23.46% up over the past 12 months and Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is -34.01% lower over the same period.