Who are the Institutional Holders in Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)?

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) is 2.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.90 and a high of $14.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.56% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.56% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.07, the stock is -0.83% and 0.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -3.82% at the moment leaves the stock 14.01% off its SMA200. SRG registered 27.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.80%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.25%, and is -3.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $664.09M and $112.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -87.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.33% and -16.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seritage Growth Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.36M, and float is at 36.44M with Short Float at 22.56%.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 120,462 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $12.60 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15.08 million shares.

Seritage Growth Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold a total of 283,291 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $12.53 per share for $3.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15.2 million shares of the SRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 1,200 shares at an average price of $12.30 for $14763.0. The insider now directly holds 15,483,291 shares of Seritage Growth Properties (SRG).

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -1.95% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -20.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.