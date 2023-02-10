Who are the Institutional Holders in Teradyne Inc. (TER)?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) is 23.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.81 and a high of $127.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TER stock was last observed hovering at around $107.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $112.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.84% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -19.62% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $107.66, the stock is 5.29% and 13.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 15.73% off its SMA200. TER registered -7.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.62%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.53%, and is -3.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $17.32B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.51 and Fwd P/E is 20.66. Profit margin for the company is 26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.77% and -15.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.40%).

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teradyne Inc. (TER) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teradyne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.00% this year

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.36M, and float is at 154.85M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mehta Sanjay, the company’s VP and Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Mehta Sanjay sold 7,992 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $110.00 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58926.0 shares.

Teradyne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 31 that Gray Charles Jeffrey (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) sold a total of 686 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 31 and was made at $100.00 per share for $68600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23270.0 shares of the TER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Gray Charles Jeffrey (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) disposed off 1,152 shares at an average price of $100.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 21,554 shares of Teradyne Inc. (TER).

Teradyne Inc. (TER): Who are the competitors?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is 8.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.