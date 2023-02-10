Who are the Institutional Holders in Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA)?

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) is -62.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $24.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $7.28, the stock is -8.21% and -43.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -55.66% off its SMA200. VERA registered -65.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.80%.

The stock witnessed a 24.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.72%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 8.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 40.00% and -70.86% from its 52-week high.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 41.20% this year

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.22M, and float is at 25.24M with Short Float at 4.91%.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SEIDENBERG BETH C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 45,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $7.22 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.65 million shares.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that SEIDENBERG BETH C (Director) bought a total of 87,956 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $7.08 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.61 million shares of the VERA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, SEIDENBERG BETH C (Director) acquired 131,602 shares at an average price of $7.03 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 1,520,917 shares of Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA).

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is trading -59.49% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 46.02% higher over the same period.