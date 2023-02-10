Who is the Top Investor In Annexon Inc. (ANNX)?

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) is 31.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.06 and a high of $8.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANNX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -46.87% lower than the price target low of $4.63 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.80, the stock is -1.35% and 14.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 5.26% at the moment leaves the stock 34.75% off its SMA200. ANNX registered -12.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.30%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 41.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.93%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 8.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 230.10% and -17.07% from its 52-week high.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Annexon Inc. (ANNX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.00% this year

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.65M, and float is at 46.49M with Short Float at 3.12%.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Annexon Inc. (ANNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Satter Muneer A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Satter Muneer A bought 2,453,988 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $3.84 per share for a total of $9.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.41 million shares.

Annexon Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Love Douglas (President & CEO) bought a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $2.45 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the ANNX stock.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -5.89% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -45.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.