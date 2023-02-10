Who is the Top Investor In BARK Inc. (BARK)?

BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) is 31.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $4.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BARK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 21.6% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.96, the stock is -1.38% and 13.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -3.45% at the moment leaves the stock 4.11% off its SMA200. BARK registered -50.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.41%.

The stock witnessed a -1.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.11%, and is -10.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 6.62% over the month.

BARK Inc. (BARK) has around 643 employees, a market worth around $355.47M and $544.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.80% and -56.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.50%).

BARK Inc. (BARK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BARK Inc. (BARK) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BARK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -157.80% this year

BARK Inc. (BARK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.46M, and float is at 122.91M with Short Float at 4.88%.

BARK Inc. (BARK) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at BARK Inc. (BARK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Meeker Matt, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Meeker Matt bought 14,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $1.69 per share for a total of $25221.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.83 million shares.

BARK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Meeker Matt (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 11,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $2.18 per share for $24837.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.82 million shares of the BARK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Kamenetzky David (Director) acquired 91,832 shares at an average price of $2.47 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 204,346 shares of BARK Inc. (BARK).