Who is the Top Investor In Calyxt Inc. (CLXT)?

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) is 116.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $1.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLXT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 2.03% and 46.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -11.72% at the moment leaves the stock 32.76% off its SMA200. CLXT registered -77.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.35%.

The stock witnessed a 60.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 143.72%, and is -25.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.69% over the week and 19.14% over the month.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $16.39M and $2.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 156.00% and -79.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.90%).

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Calyxt Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.10% this year

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.78M, and float is at 24.35M with Short Float at 3.95%.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ribeill Yves J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ribeill Yves J sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $0.24 per share for a total of $7173.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99225.0 shares.

Calyxt Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that Ribeill Yves J (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $1.06 per share for $21238.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CLXT stock.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -52.26% down over the past 12 months.