Who is the Top Investor In Talkspace Inc. (TALK)?

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) is 49.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $1.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TALK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is 15.75% and 21.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 7.05% at the moment leaves the stock -20.79% off its SMA200. TALK registered -43.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.53%.

The stock witnessed a 26.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.89%, and is 7.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.47% over the week and 10.07% over the month.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $149.92M and $118.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.98% and -53.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.90%).

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Talkspace Inc. (TALK) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Talkspace Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -179.40% this year

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.33M, and float is at 155.07M with Short Float at 2.73%.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Talkspace Inc. (TALK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reilly John Charles, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Reilly John Charles bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $0.95 per share for a total of $9500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Talkspace Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Margolin Gil (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 32,641 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $1.11 per share for $36081.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TALK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Margolin Gil (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 55,800 shares at an average price of $1.11 for $61960.0. The insider now directly holds 168,594 shares of Talkspace Inc. (TALK).