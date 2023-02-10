Who is the Top Investor In Weatherford International plc (WFRD)?

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) is 27.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.96 and a high of $65.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WFRD stock was last observed hovering at around $64.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.27% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.67% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.85, the stock is 15.83% and 29.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 84.09% off its SMA200. WFRD registered 105.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 187.97%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 24.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.56%, and is 17.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $4.52B and $4.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.50. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 282.37% and -0.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weatherford International plc (WFRD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weatherford International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.60% this year

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.00M, and float is at 65.52M with Short Float at 4.20%.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Weatherford International plc (WFRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) that is trading 43.48% up over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 38.41% higher over the same period. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is 17.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.