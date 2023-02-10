Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Volatility At 6.07%, Should You Add A Position?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) is 10.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $13.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZETA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.95% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.44% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.04, the stock is -0.50% and 3.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -6.61% at the moment leaves the stock 20.77% off its SMA200. ZETA registered -13.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.50%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.18%, and is -10.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has around 1434 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $550.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.90. Profit margin for the company is -52.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.03% and -32.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.80%).

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Analyst Forecasts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -673.20% this year

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 140.59M, and float is at 113.24M with Short Float at 6.11%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NIEHAUS ROBERT H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 48,641 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $10.22 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16.06 million shares.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that NIEHAUS ROBERT H (Director) sold a total of 115,269 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $10.07 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.11 million shares of the ZETA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, NIEHAUS ROBERT H (Director) disposed off 80,099 shares at an average price of $9.07 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 16,221,891 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA).

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -31.84% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -31.43% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -39.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.