AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ABBV Stock Is Going Next

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) is -5.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $134.09 and a high of $175.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABBV stock was last observed hovering at around $148.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.35% off its average median price target of $163.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.97% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -12.63% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.05, the stock is 2.83% and -3.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.95 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 2.03% off its SMA200. ABBV registered 6.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.02%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.00%, and is 4.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $262.97B and $57.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.25 and Fwd P/E is 13.61. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.39% and -13.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AbbVie Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.00% this year.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.77B, and float is at 1.77B with Short Float at 0.58%.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RICHMOND TIMOTHY J.,the company’sEVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER. SEC filings show that RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. sold 42,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $163.44 per share for a total of $6.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13837.0 shares.

AbbVie Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that SEVERINO MICHAEL (Vice Chairman) sold a total of 79,801 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $150.90 per share for $12.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ABBV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, SEVERINO MICHAEL (Vice Chairman) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $154.04 for $15.4 million. The insider now directly holds 152,103 shares of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV).

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -5.45% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -14.75% lower over the same period.