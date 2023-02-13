Airbnb Inc. (ABNB): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ABNB Stock Is Going Next

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is 27.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.91 and a high of $191.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABNB stock was last observed hovering at around $114.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.07% off its average median price target of $124.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.09% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 40 analysts, but current levels are -36.09% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.87, the stock is -0.21% and 10.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.44 million and changing -5.28% at the moment leaves the stock 0.44% off its SMA200. ABNB registered -35.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.40%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.65%, and is -8.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.16% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has around 6132 employees, a market worth around $72.78B and $8.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.42 and Fwd P/E is 38.79. Profit margin for the company is 20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.91% and -43.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is a “Overweight”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.40% this year.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 638.70M, and float is at 383.24M with Short Float at 5.83%.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 93 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JORDAN JEFFREY D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $120.00 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Airbnb Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Johnson Belinda J. (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $120.00 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5920.0 shares of the ABNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $111.11 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 194,546 shares of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB).