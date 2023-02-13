Are we looking at the next big move in Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)?

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) is -2.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.18 and a high of $38.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JNPR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.6% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -7.34% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.13, the stock is -1.57% and -2.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.71 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 4.54% off its SMA200. JNPR registered -11.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.32%.

The stock witnessed a -3.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.57%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has around 10191 employees, a market worth around $10.05B and $5.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.77 and Fwd P/E is 12.19. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.63% and -18.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Juniper Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.90% this year.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.80M, and float is at 320.20M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOLCE JAMES A JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DOLCE JAMES A JR sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $30.97 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17206.0 shares.

Juniper Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that DOLCE JAMES A JR (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $30.88 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42206.0 shares of the JNPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, rahim rami (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 6,250 shares at an average price of $30.79 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 763,735 shares of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) that is trading -16.04% down over the past 12 months and VMware Inc. (VMW) that is -14.37% lower over the same period. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is -9.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.