Are we looking at the next big move in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)?

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is -1.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.72 and a high of $68.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $64.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.12% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 5.07% higher than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.50, the stock is 0.26% and -1.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.49 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 3.75% off its SMA200. MDLZ registered -3.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.88%.

The stock witnessed a -3.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.33%, and is -0.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has around 91000 employees, a market worth around $87.65B and $31.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.42 and Fwd P/E is 19.06. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.70% and -4.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mondelez International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.50% this year.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.37B, and float is at 1.35B with Short Float at 0.79%.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brusadelli Maurizio,the company’sEVP and President AMEA. SEC filings show that Brusadelli Maurizio sold 22,388 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $67.55 per share for a total of $1.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Mondelez International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 08 that COUSIN ERTHARIN (Director) sold a total of 67 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 08 and was made at $62.37 per share for $4179.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4319.0 shares of the MDLZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Hargrove Robin S. (EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty) disposed off 30,500 shares at an average price of $65.86 for $2.01 million. The insider now directly holds 32,024 shares of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading -2.33% down over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 2.48% higher over the same period. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 13.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.