Baker Hughes Company (BKR) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 21.62% Upside

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) is 11.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.42 and a high of $39.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.62% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -13.52% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.92, the stock is 4.82% and 9.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing 2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 15.47% off its SMA200. BKR registered 19.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.22%.

The stock witnessed a 6.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.56%, and is 4.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $32.60B and $21.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.93. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.25% and -17.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.20% this year.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.01B, and float is at 1.00B with Short Float at 2.21%.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Baker Hughes Company (BKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BORRAS MARIA C,the company’sEVP, Oilfield Services & Equip. SEC filings show that BORRAS MARIA C sold 9,811 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $30.93 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59463.0 shares.

Baker Hughes Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that BORRAS MARIA C (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) sold a total of 9,811 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $29.00 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20474.0 shares of the BKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, BORRAS MARIA C (EVP, Oilfield Services & Equip) disposed off 54,000 shares at an average price of $29.42 for $1.59 million. The insider now directly holds 20,474 shares of Baker Hughes Company (BKR).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 21.65% up over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 43.05% higher over the same period. Halliburton Company (HAL) is 19.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.