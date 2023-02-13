Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) is -12.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.87 and a high of $262.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILL stock was last observed hovering at around $97.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.8% off its average median price target of $131.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.52% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.05% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.95, the stock is -11.59% and -12.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -25.20% off its SMA200. BILL registered -61.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.94%.

The stock witnessed a -7.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.44%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has around 2269 employees, a market worth around $10.40B and $857.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 76.20. Profit margin for the company is -38.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.65% and -63.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.10% this year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.09M, and float is at 101.36M with Short Float at 8.21%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Activity

A total of 183 insider transactions have happened at Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 125 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aji Rajesh A.,the company’sCLO & CCO. SEC filings show that Aji Rajesh A. sold 160 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $94.00 per share for a total of $15040.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 847.0 shares.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Rettig John R. (CFO) sold a total of 6,008 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $93.01 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26818.0 shares of the BILL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Rettig John R. (CFO) disposed off 6,008 shares at an average price of $100.80 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 26,658 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL).