Centene Corporation (CNC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is -11.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.73 and a high of $98.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNC stock was last observed hovering at around $71.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18%.

Currently trading at $72.74, the stock is -2.67% and -8.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.92 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock -12.76% off its SMA200. CNC registered -15.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.63%.

The stock witnessed a -7.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.28%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Centene Corporation (CNC) has around 72500 employees, a market worth around $39.41B and $144.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.78 and Fwd P/E is 9.99. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.83% and -26.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Centene Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.90% this year.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 573.96M, and float is at 545.25M with Short Float at 0.88%.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Centene Corporation (CNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Asher Andrew Lynn,the company’sEVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Asher Andrew Lynn bought 3,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $71.97 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Centene Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Asher Andrew Lynn (EVP, CFO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $71.89 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the CNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Samuels Theodore R. II (Director) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $71.88 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 11,912 shares of Centene Corporation (CNC).

Centene Corporation (CNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) that is trading 5.42% up over the past 12 months and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) that is -12.81% lower over the same period. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) is -12.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.