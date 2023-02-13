Check out this: Micron Technology Inc. (MU) could be on the verge of a big rally

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is 19.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.43 and a high of $96.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MU stock was last observed hovering at around $60.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.18% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -32.93% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.82, the stock is -0.83% and 6.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.43 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 1.36% off its SMA200. MU registered -32.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.01%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.88%, and is -4.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has around 48000 employees, a market worth around $65.67B and $27.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.85 and Fwd P/E is 31.67. Profit margin for the company is 22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.52% and -38.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 2.30%.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

A total of 100 insider transactions have happened at Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARNZEN APRIL S,the company’sSVP, Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that ARNZEN APRIL S sold 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $61.91 per share for a total of $1.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Micron Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that BHATIA MANISH H (EVP, Global Operations) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $63.29 per share for $3.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the MU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Deboer Scott J (EVP, Technology & Products) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $62.23 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 248,340 shares of Micron Technology Inc. (MU).

Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Who are the competitors?

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -44.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.