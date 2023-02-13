Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is 9.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.39 and a high of $49.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $37.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.5% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -16.24% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.36, the stock is -2.63% and 3.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.1 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 3.30% off its SMA200. CMCSA registered -22.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.64%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.20%, and is -4.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has around 186000 employees, a market worth around $159.79B and $121.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.21 and Fwd P/E is 9.38. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.12% and -22.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.20% this year.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.28B, and float is at 4.16B with Short Float at 1.29%.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COMCAST CORP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that COMCAST CORP sold 1,685,689 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $2.23 per share for a total of $3.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20.03 million shares.

Comcast Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that COMCAST CORP (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,729,407 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $2.25 per share for $3.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.72 million shares of the CMCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, COMCAST CORP (10% Owner) disposed off 1,706,504 shares at an average price of $2.27 for $3.88 million. The insider now directly holds 23,447,111 shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -15.87% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -26.60% lower over the same period. Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) is -35.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.