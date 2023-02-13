CSX Corporation (CSX) Is Up 1.90% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is 1.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.80 and a high of $38.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.05% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -31.54% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.57, the stock is -0.29% and -0.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.76 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 1.83% off its SMA200. CSX registered -9.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.58%.

The stock witnessed a -2.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.27%, and is -2.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

CSX Corporation (CSX) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $65.45B and $14.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.21 and Fwd P/E is 15.55. Profit margin for the company is 26.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.36% and -18.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

CSX Corporation (CSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CSX Corporation (CSX) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.12B, and float is at 2.10B with Short Float at 0.90%.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at CSX Corporation (CSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZILLMER JOHN J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ZILLMER JOHN J sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $32.25 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

CSX Corporation (CSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading -16.63% down over the past 12 months. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is -11.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.