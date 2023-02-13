Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) is -11.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.65 and a high of $16.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $5.61, the stock is -25.28% and -18.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.94 million and changing -1.92% at the moment leaves the stock -37.83% off its SMA200. HBI registered -65.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.42%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -30.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.43%, and is -14.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $6.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.91. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.71% and -65.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.60% this year.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 349.97M, and float is at 345.24M with Short Float at 17.18%.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Preston Tracy M,the company’sGC, Corp Sec and CCO. SEC filings show that Preston Tracy M bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $9.36 per share for a total of $28065.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Hanesbrands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Johnson James C (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $9.11 per share for $18220.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26913.0 shares of the HBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, MOISON FRANCK J (Director) acquired 6,470 shares at an average price of $8.59 for $55581.0. The insider now directly holds 49,187 shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI).

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI): Who are the competitors?

V.F. Corporation (VFC) is -59.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.