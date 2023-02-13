Is KeyCorp (KEY) a good stock to buy now?

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is 11.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.26 and a high of $27.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KEY stock was last observed hovering at around $19.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.0% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -21.5% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.44, the stock is 3.77% and 7.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.78 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 7.47% off its SMA200. KEY registered -27.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.20%.

The stock witnessed a 6.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.60%, and is -2.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

KeyCorp (KEY) has around 17477 employees, a market worth around $18.25B and $5.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.11 and Fwd P/E is 8.53. Profit margin for the company is 39.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.43% and -28.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

KeyCorp (KEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KeyCorp (KEY) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KeyCorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 108.60% this year.

KeyCorp (KEY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 933.33M, and float is at 929.45M with Short Float at 2.21%.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at KeyCorp (KEY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mago Angela G,the company’sHead of Commercial Bank. SEC filings show that Mago Angela G sold 5,352 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $19.95 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

KeyCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Highsmith Carlton L (Director) sold a total of 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $17.59 per share for $91468.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64139.0 shares of the KEY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Highsmith Carlton L (Director) disposed off 5,362 shares at an average price of $22.86 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 64,874 shares of KeyCorp (KEY).

KeyCorp (KEY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -27.80% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -19.56% lower over the same period. Citigroup Inc. (C) is -26.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.