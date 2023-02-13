Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) down -1.07% since start of the year

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) is -1.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.35 and a high of $41.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KDP stock was last observed hovering at around $34.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $41.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.6% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -17.6% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.28, the stock is 0.64% and -2.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.3 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -4.42% off its SMA200. KDP registered -8.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.58%.

The stock witnessed a -1.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.10%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.40% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has around 27500 employees, a market worth around $49.38B and $13.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.65 and Fwd P/E is 19.64. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.79% and -14.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.30% this year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.42B, and float is at 886.21M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Shekhar,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Priyadarshi Sudhanshu Shekhar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Gamgort Robert James (CEO & Executive Chairman) sold a total of 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $36.03 per share for $4.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.3 million shares of the KDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Gamgort Robert James (CEO & Executive Chairman) disposed off 275,000 shares at an average price of $38.72 for $10.65 million. The insider now directly holds 3,428,186 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP).

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading -2.33% down over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 2.48% higher over the same period.