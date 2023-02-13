Match Group Inc. (MTCH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is 8.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.64 and a high of $118.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $47.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.15% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.91% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 9.84% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.08, the stock is -9.32% and -1.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.71 million and changing -4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -22.74% off its SMA200. MTCH registered -61.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.98%.

The stock witnessed a -1.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.98%, and is -6.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $13.19B and $3.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.41 and Fwd P/E is 17.50. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.67% and -62.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Match Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.90% this year.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 281.31M, and float is at 277.47M with Short Float at 2.82%.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Match Group Inc. (MTCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kim Bernard Jin,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kim Bernard Jin bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $63.58 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16000.0 shares.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bumble Inc. (BMBL) that is trading -17.81% down over the past 12 months. Spark Networks SE (LOV) is -55.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.