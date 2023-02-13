Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) is -2.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.88 and a high of $115.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRK stock was last observed hovering at around $106.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.58% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -13.09% lower than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.57, the stock is 0.89% and -0.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.61 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock 13.00% off its SMA200. MRK registered 41.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.08%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.87%, and is 5.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) has around 68000 employees, a market worth around $270.58B and $59.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.00 and Fwd P/E is 12.65. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.98% and -5.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Merck & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 173.50% this year.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 2.53B with Short Float at 0.68%.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MIZELL STEVEN,the company’sEVP, Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that MIZELL STEVEN sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $107.00 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34900.0 shares.

Merck & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that MIZELL STEVEN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 4,436 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $104.25 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39900.0 shares of the MRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Zachary Jennifer (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 75,436 shares at an average price of $103.17 for $7.78 million. The insider now directly holds 53,920 shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -5.45% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -14.75% lower over the same period.