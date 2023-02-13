Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) is -13.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $4.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCGN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is -9.82% and -14.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.65 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -43.10% off its SMA200. OCGN registered -71.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.21%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.32%, and is -13.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.75% and -75.28% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.59M, and float is at 215.47M with Short Float at 20.87%.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Musunuri Shankar,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $1.28 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.23 million shares.

Ocugen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Musunuri Shankar (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 95,809 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $1.43 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the OCGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, Musunuri Shankar (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.66 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 752,540 shares of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN).