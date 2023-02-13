Positives for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) as stock gains in recent trading

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) is 3.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.19 and a high of $6.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRAB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $4.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -25.66% lower than the price target low of $2.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.33, the stock is -8.65% and -1.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.37 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock 11.54% off its SMA200. GRAB registered -40.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.44%.

The stock witnessed a -7.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.57%, and is -6.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.54% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has around 8834 employees, a market worth around $13.25B and $1.05B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 52.05% and -49.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.30%).

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.20% this year.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.09B, and float is at 2.79B with Short Float at 3.40%.