Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) is 25.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $126.34 and a high of $222.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRM stock was last observed hovering at around $173.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.63% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.32% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 51 analysts, but current levels are -122.71% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.03, the stock is 3.71% and 14.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.25 million and changing -3.82% at the moment leaves the stock 4.04% off its SMA200. CRM registered -24.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.55%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.58%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) has around 73541 employees, a market worth around $173.66B and $30.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 603.00 and Fwd P/E is 28.79. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.21% and -24.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is a “Overweight”. 51 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 34 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Salesforce Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.30% this year.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 997.00M, and float is at 967.51M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Insider Activity

A total of 499 insider transactions have happened at Salesforce Inc. (CRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 377 and purchases happening 122 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benioff Marc,the company’sChair and CEO. SEC filings show that Benioff Marc sold 725 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $173.98 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27.75 million shares.

Salesforce Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Benioff Marc (Chair and CEO) sold a total of 725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $170.22 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27.75 million shares of the CRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Benioff Marc (Chair and CEO) disposed off 725 shares at an average price of $168.76 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 27,753,609 shares of Salesforce Inc. (CRM).

Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -15.46% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -32.94% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -33.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.