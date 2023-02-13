Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is 2.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.20 and a high of $50.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LUV stock was last observed hovering at around $34.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.98% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 1.23% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.57, the stock is -4.69% and -5.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.81 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -8.75% off its SMA200. LUV registered -26.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.29%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.07%, and is -4.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has around 66656 employees, a market worth around $20.71B and $23.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.76 and Fwd P/E is 8.82. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.47% and -31.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.70% this year.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 593.00M, and float is at 591.67M with Short Float at 1.73%.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MONTFORD JOHN T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $38.87 per share for a total of $87458.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21046.0 shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that MONTFORD JOHN T (Director) sold a total of 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $45.70 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23296.0 shares of the LUV stock.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -13.01% down over the past 12 months and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) that is -0.14% lower over the same period. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is -13.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.