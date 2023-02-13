These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) is 31.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $2.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WISH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.77% off the consensus price target high of $5.70 offered by analysts, but current levels are -28.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.64, the stock is -4.02% and 4.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.78 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -43.71% off its SMA200. WISH registered -74.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.46%.

The stock witnessed a 8.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.77%, and is -14.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 9.79% over the month.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has around 1218 employees, a market worth around $433.57M and $737.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.98% and -76.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.10%).

ContextLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.80% this year.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 673.00M, and float is at 582.35M with Short Float at 8.21%.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Insider Activity

A total of 96 insider transactions have happened at ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jain Tarun Kumar,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Jain Tarun Kumar sold 76,629 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $0.77 per share for a total of $58989.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

ContextLogic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Jain Tarun Kumar (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 88,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $0.49 per share for $43384.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76629.0 shares of the WISH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Jain Tarun Kumar (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 88,000 shares at an average price of $0.69 for $60738.0. The insider now directly holds 201,764 shares of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH).

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -39.44% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 4.38% higher over the same period.