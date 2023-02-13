These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) is 44.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.09 and a high of $236.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The META stock was last observed hovering at around $177.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.77% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.67% off the consensus price target high of $275.00 offered by 57 analysts, but current levels are -117.69% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $174.15, the stock is 12.06% and 29.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33.37 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 14.79% off its SMA200. META registered -24.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.88%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 31.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.63%, and is -6.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has around 86482 employees, a market worth around $461.28B and $116.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.84 and Fwd P/E is 15.17. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.70% and -26.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is a “Overweight”. 57 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 33 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meta Platforms Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.70% this year.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.64B, and float is at 2.20B with Short Float at 1.22%.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Insider Activity

A total of 161 insider transactions have happened at Meta Platforms Inc. (META) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 100 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Newstead Jennifer,the company’sChief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Newstead Jennifer sold 327 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $190.00 per share for a total of $62130.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23782.0 shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Levine Marne L. (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 23,317 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $191.00 per share for $4.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4136.0 shares of the META stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Newstead Jennifer (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 342 shares at an average price of $148.00 for $50616.0. The insider now directly holds 24,109 shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META).

Meta Platforms Inc. (META): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -14.34% down over the past 12 months and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is -15.46% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -32.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.