These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is 74.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.66 and a high of $39.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $14.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.14% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -207.33% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.83, the stock is 5.30% and 20.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.45 million and changing -6.55% at the moment leaves the stock 25.98% off its SMA200. PTON registered -64.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.12%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.47%, and is -15.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 8.78% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 6195 employees, a market worth around $5.12B and $3.05B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -90.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.66% and -65.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.80%).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.90% this year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 341.93M, and float is at 310.65M with Short Float at 13.20%.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cotter Jennifer Cunningham,the company’sChief Content Officer. SEC filings show that Cotter Jennifer Cunningham sold 530 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $11.01 per share for a total of $5835.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39239.0 shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Cotter Jennifer Cunningham (Chief Content Officer) sold a total of 15,332 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $11.12 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39769.0 shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, RENDICH ANDREW S (Chief Supply Chain Officer) disposed off 11,870 shares at an average price of $11.10 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 18,788 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -14.34% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -16.43% lower over the same period. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -8.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.