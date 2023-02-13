Things appear to be looking up for Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is 10.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.01 and a high of $69.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The C stock was last observed hovering at around $49.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $50.11, the stock is -1.84% and 4.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.47 million and changing 0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 3.81% off its SMA200. C registered -26.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.20%.

The stock witnessed a 2.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.47%, and is -1.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Citigroup Inc. (C) has around 238000 employees, a market worth around $96.80B and $74.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.05 and Fwd P/E is 7.43. Profit margin for the company is 20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.26% and -27.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Citigroup Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.40% this year.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.94B, and float is at 1.93B with Short Float at 1.62%.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Citigroup Inc. (C) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CITIGROUP INC,the company’sSee General Remark. SEC filings show that CITIGROUP INC sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $36.25 per share for a total of $167.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15318.0 shares.

Citigroup Inc. (C): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -9.94% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -27.80% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -19.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.