Things appear to be looking up for Cloudflare Inc. (NET)

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) is 32.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.37 and a high of $132.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NET stock was last observed hovering at around $58.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.93% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.86% off the consensus price target high of $109.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -39.77% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.10, the stock is 17.64% and 25.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.65 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock 10.10% off its SMA200. NET registered -47.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.81%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 38.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.83%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 7.32% over the month.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) has around 3181 employees, a market worth around $19.12B and $975.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 237.55. Profit margin for the company is -29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.82% and -54.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.70%).

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cloudflare Inc. (NET) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cloudflare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.30% this year.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 326.59M, and float is at 280.63M with Short Float at 8.05%.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Cloudflare Inc. (NET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kramer Douglas James,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Kramer Douglas James sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $60.47 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55644.0 shares.

Cloudflare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Kramer Douglas James (General Counsel) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $53.41 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55644.0 shares of the NET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, SEIFERT THOMAS J (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $50.94 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 86,433 shares of Cloudflare Inc. (NET).