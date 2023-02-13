What should you know before buying stock in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) is -0.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.27 and a high of $108.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RTX stock was last observed hovering at around $97.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.76% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.16% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -0.61% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.61, the stock is 2.71% and 1.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.27 million and changing 2.82% at the moment leaves the stock 7.51% off its SMA200. RTX registered 4.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.01%.

The stock witnessed a 1.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.76%, and is 4.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has around 182000 employees, a market worth around $143.35B and $67.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.65 and Fwd P/E is 17.29. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.34% and -7.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.90% this year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.47B, and float is at 1.45B with Short Float at 0.50%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAYES GREGORY,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that HAYES GREGORY sold 4,260 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $99.16 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Eddy Shane G (President, P&W) sold a total of 3,343 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $95.53 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24176.0 shares of the RTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, Calio Christopher T. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 1,697 shares at an average price of $94.26 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 44,562 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX).

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boeing Company (BA) that is trading -1.38% down over the past 12 months. TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) is 15.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.