Why Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is 22.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $16.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOOD stock was last observed hovering at around $10.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.08% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -24.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.98, the stock is -0.11% and 8.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.6 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 4.55% off its SMA200. HOOD registered -28.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.04%.

The stock witnessed a 13.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.81%, and is -7.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $8.94B and $1.36B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.55% and -39.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.50%).

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.40% this year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 882.36M, and float is at 691.58M with Short Float at 5.70%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tenev Vladimir,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tenev Vladimir sold 83,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $10.61 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.2 million shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $10.92 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the HOOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Tenev Vladimir (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 19,923 shares at an average price of $11.28 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 1,282,313 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD).