Will Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) is 61.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.55 and a high of $217.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COIN stock was last observed hovering at around $59.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.54% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.45% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -111.44% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.09, the stock is -4.42% and 20.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.33 million and changing -4.26% at the moment leaves the stock -9.70% off its SMA200. COIN registered -73.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.04%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 30.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.16%, and is -23.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.47% over the week and 11.86% over the month.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has around 3730 employees, a market worth around $13.53B and $5.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.95% and -73.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.60%).

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is a “Hold”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coinbase Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 223.92M, and float is at 175.62M with Short Float at 20.82%.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lutke Tobias,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lutke Tobias bought 4,960 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $72.95 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Armstrong Brian (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 44,598 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $79.33 per share for $3.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the COIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Grewal Paul (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 1,818 shares at an average price of $77.06 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 55,424 shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN).