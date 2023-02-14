Analysts suggest Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) could spike 37.58% in a year

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) is 46.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.43 and a high of $12.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SUMO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.58% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -18.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.86, the stock is 10.70% and 31.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.04 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 45.67% off its SMA200. SUMO registered -2.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.37%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 56.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.71%, and is -0.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) has around 943 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $288.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -45.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.59% and -6.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.40%).

Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.00% this year.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.12M, and float is at 113.76M with Short Float at 3.24%.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McDonald Lynne Doherty,the company’sPresident WWD Field Operations. SEC filings show that McDonald Lynne Doherty sold 56,527 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $8.30 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Sumo Logic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Grierson Stewart (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 55,480 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $8.30 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the SUMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Chettiar Suku Krishnaraj (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 45,554 shares at an average price of $8.30 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 315,305 shares of Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO).

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -10.27% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -31.75% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -31.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.