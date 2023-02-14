AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) is 67.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $7.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APPH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is -51.64% and -23.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.29 million and changing 7.95% at the moment leaves the stock -60.40% off its SMA200. APPH registered -69.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.56.

The stock witnessed a -34.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.93%, and is -60.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.55% over the week and 18.72% over the month.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $153.73M and $13.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 102.77% and -86.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.90M, and float is at 82.38M with Short Float at 20.50%.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee David J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lee David J. sold 177,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $1.22 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

AppHarvest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Lee David J. (President) sold a total of 42,392 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $1.75 per share for $74186.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.19 million shares of the APPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Nelson Julie (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 7,632 shares at an average price of $3.22 for $24546.0. The insider now directly holds 82,368 shares of AppHarvest Inc. (APPH).