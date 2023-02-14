Are we looking at the next big move in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is 11.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.72 and a high of $18.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APLE stock was last observed hovering at around $17.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.14% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.39% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.57, the stock is 1.48% and 5.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock 9.14% off its SMA200. APLE registered 4.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.32%.

The stock witnessed a 5.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.08%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.59% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.84 and Fwd P/E is 19.97. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.07% and -5.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.70% this year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.99M, and float is at 213.11M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Woolley Howard E.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Woolley Howard E. bought 936 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $16.03 per share for a total of $15000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5135.0 shares.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that KNIGHT GLADE M (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $16.29 per share for $81425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the APLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, KNIGHT GLADE M (Executive Chairman) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.21 for $81047.0. The insider now directly holds 493,093 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -0.13% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -16.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.