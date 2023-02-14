Are we looking at the next big move in Aramark (ARMK)?

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is -5.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.74 and a high of $45.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARMK stock was last observed hovering at around $38.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.05% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -8.39% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.02, the stock is -10.25% and -8.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing 1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 6.58% off its SMA200. ARMK registered 4.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.56%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -13.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.39%, and is -11.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Aramark (ARMK) has around 245700 employees, a market worth around $10.05B and $16.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.85 and Fwd P/E is 15.91. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.77% and -14.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Aramark (ARMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aramark (ARMK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aramark is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 286.00% this year.

Aramark (ARMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.45M, and float is at 256.55M with Short Float at 3.66%.

Aramark (ARMK) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Aramark (ARMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCKEE LYNN,the company’sEVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that MCKEE LYNN sold 30,817 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $42.46 per share for a total of $1.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Aramark disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Harrington Lauren A (SVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 9,452 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $42.48 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64106.0 shares of the ARMK stock.

Aramark (ARMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading 17.38% up over the past 12 months and UniFirst Corporation (UNF) that is 12.71% higher over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 7.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.