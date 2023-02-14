Are we looking at the next big move in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) is 10.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $8.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HLX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -16.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.13, the stock is 4.17% and 13.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing -1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 59.43% off its SMA200. HLX registered 117.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.20%.

The stock witnessed a 2.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.62%, and is 4.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has around 1327 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $753.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.33. Profit margin for the company is -15.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 229.15% and -1.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -612.70% this year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.33M, and float is at 142.49M with Short Float at 5.22%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sparks Scott Andrew,the company’sEVP and COO. SEC filings show that Sparks Scott Andrew sold 26,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $6.93 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading 9.55% up over the past 12 months and Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) that is 54.63% higher over the same period. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is 38.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.