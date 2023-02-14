Are we looking at the next big move in Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) is 7.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.49 and a high of $85.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTIS stock was last observed hovering at around $83.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.18% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -17.19% lower than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.38, the stock is 2.38% and 4.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 13.14% off its SMA200. OTIS registered 3.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.23.

The stock witnessed a 1.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.61%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has around 69000 employees, a market worth around $34.83B and $13.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.49 and Fwd P/E is 22.07. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.03% and -1.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (79.80%).

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Otis Worldwide Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.60% this year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 416.10M, and float is at 414.66M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ryan Michael Patrick,the company’sVP, CAO & Controller. SEC filings show that Ryan Michael Patrick sold 3,018 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $84.46 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Otis Worldwide Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Cramer James F. (President, Otis Americas) sold a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $83.97 per share for $58779.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5037.0 shares of the OTIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, de Montlivault Stephane (President, Otis Asia Pac) disposed off 16,005 shares at an average price of $84.26 for $1.35 million. The insider now directly holds 21,161 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS).

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): Who are the competitors?

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) is -19.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.