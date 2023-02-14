Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) is 48.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $6.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is 8.76% and 27.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing 7.14% at the moment leaves the stock -20.09% off its SMA200. AUR registered -68.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.37%.

The stock witnessed a 38.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.86%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.77% over the week and 10.52% over the month.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $92.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.64% and -72.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -212.10% this year.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.15B, and float is at 331.73M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Sterling,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Anderson Sterling sold 93,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $2.08 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.24 million shares.

Aurora Innovation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Anderson Sterling (Director) sold a total of 49,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $2.05 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the AUR stock.