Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) is 5.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.37 and a high of $7.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $2.88, the stock is 5.48% and 2.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing 4.73% at the moment leaves the stock -33.19% off its SMA200. BKD registered -47.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.67%.

The stock witnessed a -1.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.25%, and is 9.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.39% over the week and 6.28% over the month.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $504.78M and $2.77B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.52% and -62.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -220.70% this year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.79M, and float is at 181.90M with Short Float at 9.87%.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BUMSTEAD FRANK M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $3.09 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that BAIER LUCINDA M (President and CEO) sold a total of 73,991 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $6.76 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.72 million shares of the BKD stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) that is trading -55.33% down over the past 12 months and Sonida Senior Living Inc. (SNDA) that is -56.96% lower over the same period.