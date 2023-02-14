Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) is 22.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.76 and a high of $36.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BAM stock was last observed hovering at around $34.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $35.13, the stock is 7.26% and 12.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 12.73% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 13.43% in the last 1 month, and is 4.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 30.03 and Fwd P/E is 25.27. Distance from 52-week low is 31.28% and -3.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.60% this year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 412.21M, and float is at 398.69M with Short Float at 0.53%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN,the company’s. SEC filings show that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN sold 970,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $24.53 per share for a total of $23.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.31 million shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN () sold a total of 970,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $24.53 per share for $23.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.31 million shares of the BAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT IN () disposed off 2,135,176 shares at an average price of $24.09 for $51.44 million. The insider now directly holds 13,281,712 shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM).