CDW Corporation (CDW) up 18.27% since start of the year

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) is 18.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $147.91 and a high of $205.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDW stock was last observed hovering at around $205.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.56%.

Currently trading at $211.20, the stock is 6.51% and 11.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 2.70% at the moment leaves the stock 20.84% off its SMA200. CDW registered 15.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.16%.

The stock witnessed a 9.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.85%, and is 5.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

CDW Corporation (CDW) has around 13900 employees, a market worth around $28.28B and $23.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.97 and Fwd P/E is 18.50. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.79% and 2.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

CDW Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.20% this year.

CDW Corporation (CDW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.30M, and float is at 134.86M with Short Float at 1.19%.

CDW Corporation (CDW) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at CDW Corporation (CDW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZARCONE DONNA F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ZARCONE DONNA F sold 4,703 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $203.23 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18058.0 shares.

CDW Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that LEAHY CHRISTINE Abought a total of 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $169.36 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50131.0 shares of the CDW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, MIRALLES ALBERT JOSEPH JR () acquired 1,475 shares at an average price of $169.90 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 16,313 shares of CDW Corporation (CDW).

CDW Corporation (CDW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -37.40% down over the past 12 months and Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is -24.25% lower over the same period. Accenture plc (ACN) is -15.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.