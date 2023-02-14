Check out this: Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) could be on the verge of a big rally

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is 24.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.20 and a high of $76.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VOYA stock was last observed hovering at around $74.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.2% off its average median price target of $84.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.29% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -3.08% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.28, the stock is 9.72% and 16.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 2.97% at the moment leaves the stock 20.02% off its SMA200. VOYA registered 5.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.46%.

The stock witnessed a 12.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.42%, and is 12.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $7.35B and $5.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.32 and Fwd P/E is 8.33. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.73% and 0.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Voya Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.80% this year.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.90M, and float is at 82.78M with Short Float at 26.94%.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARTIN RODNEY O JR,the company’sChairman and CEO. SEC filings show that MARTIN RODNEY O JR sold 109,588 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $74.23 per share for a total of $8.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Voya Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Nelson Charles Psold a total of 3,768 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $63.51 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the VOYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Ferrara Nancy () disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $68.00 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 9,878 shares of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -8.58% down over the past 12 months and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is -13.39% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 2.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.