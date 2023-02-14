DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 25.90% Change This Year

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is 25.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.98 and a high of $10.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DHT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8%.

Currently trading at $11.18, the stock is 27.86% and 24.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.62 million and changing 7.71% at the moment leaves the stock 43.69% off its SMA200. DHT registered 101.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.78%.

The stock witnessed a 28.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.50%, and is 29.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $370.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.13. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.50% and 5.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -104.40% this year.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.65M, and float is at 134.28M with Short Float at 5.55%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading 356.32% up over the past 12 months and Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is 131.44% higher over the same period. Teekay Corporation (TK) is 68.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.