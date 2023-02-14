Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) is 18.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.67 and a high of $52.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVST stock was last observed hovering at around $39.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.54% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 6.84% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.06, the stock is 3.87% and 12.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 7.48% off its SMA200. NVST registered -15.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.49%.

The stock witnessed a 14.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.15%, and is -1.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) has around 11200 employees, a market worth around $6.58B and $2.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.87 and Fwd P/E is 18.38. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.49% and -23.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Envista Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 472.90% this year.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.10M, and float is at 161.49M with Short Float at 8.09%.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yu Howard H,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Yu Howard H sold 657 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $36.55 per share for a total of $24013.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51106.0 shares.

Envista Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 18 that Yu Howard H (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,341 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 18 and was made at $45.73 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52411.0 shares of the NVST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Aghdaei Amir (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 10,538 shares at an average price of $51.66 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 364,779 shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST).